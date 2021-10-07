CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

MBS Morning: Pushing Weaker Boundaries Ahead of NFP Day

By by: Matthew Graham
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt remains to be seen what impact tomorrow's jobs report might have given that it would take an atrociously weak number to derail the Fed's November tapering aspirations and an atrociously huge number to accelerate them (would require an intermeeting "emergency" policy announcement... not too likely). Still, it's NFP day and so there's always a chance that we see a bigger reaction. One additional reason for the risk is the convergence of yields inside the new consolidation range. Sellers seem intent on testing the ceiling at 1.56% (10yr) so far this morning.

www.mortgagenewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: Bonds Improve After Treasury Auction; Why MBS Are Lagging

Bonds began the day weaker, but improved steadily after the 10yr Treasury auction. MBS underperformed--partly because the Treasury auction brings more direct benefit for Treasuries, but for a few other reasons as well. We'll discuss those (and whether or not they're important) in today's recap video. Econ Data / Events.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfp#Mbs#Inflation#Stocks#Fed
US News and World Report

Dollar Hits One-Year High as U.S. Yields Rise, Inflation Data on Tap

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar hit a one-year high on Tuesday on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce a tapering of its massive bond-buying program next month, and as concerns over soaring energy prices also sent investors to the safe-haven greenback. Yields on the U.S. two-year Treasury note...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Rising yields lift dollar as oil surges

LONDON/SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - World shares edged higher on Monday courtesy of gains in China, while rising Treasury yields lifted the dollar to a near three-year peak against the Japanese yen. Brent oil prices extended their bull run to reach ground last visited in late 2018, with gains across...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Markets Perk Up Ahead Of NFP But Dollar Holds Ground

Equities advance as inflation and energy fears ease further and US debt default averted. But dollar edges up too as US yields climb to fresh highs. Focus on US jobs report; will likely clear the path for Fed tapering. Risk-on returns as energy panic subsides. Another rebound on Wall Street...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
ForexTV.com

USD/CHF sits near weekly tops, around 0.9300 mark ahead of NFP

USD/CHF regained some positive traction on Friday and inched back closer to weekly tops. Hawkish Fed expectations, rallying US bond yields benefitted the USD and extended support. Investors now seemed …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1570 on post NFP report ahead of the weekend

EUR/USD retreats from daily highs around 1.1560’s amid US dollar weakness. EUR/USD: Failure to hold 1.1500 could send the pair tumbling towards 1.1348. The market sentiment is downbeat, as investors believe a Fed’s bond taper announcement is imminent. The EUR/USD rises above Thursday’s daily highs is trading at 1.1572, gaining...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Risk-on mood returns ahead of NFP

Risk appetite flickered to life on Thursday as progress on debt ceiling talks in the United States and Russia’s offer to stabilise energy markets lifted global sentiment. European stocks rebounded amid the improving market mood with US stock futures rising, indicating a positive open for Wall Street this afternoon. In the FX space, the dollar index slightly weakened while the euro lingered near a 14-month low. Looking at the commodities space, oil extended losses thanks to Russia’s offer to rescue Europe from its energy crisis while gold struggled for direction.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY consolidates gains above 111.50 ahead of US NFP

USD/JPY prints gains on the last trading day of the week. US Treasury bond yields push above 1.57% on job data optimism. US debt ceiling debate, better Initial Jobless Claims, and risk-on mood remain a central theme. USD/JPY remains subdued in the early Asian session after posting solid gains in...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY extends the advance towards 112.00 amid risk-on mood, ahead of NFP

USD/JPY looks to build on Thursday’s impressive recovery, as 112.00 beckons. Optimism on US debt ceiling extension buoys market mood ahead of the key NFP. US dollar remains broadly subdued while Treasury yields hit four-month tops. USD/JPY is looking to build onto Thursday’s solid recovery, with all eyes on the...
BUSINESS
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Morning: Have Yields Risen Enough to Bring in The Buyers?

1.573% on a 10yr US Treasury Note?! While this still isn't the place a yield-seeking investor would park their money (inflation-adjusted returns at a balmy -0.90%), it is the highest we've been since June--perhaps high enough to bring in some buyers based on technicals and momentum. In other words, perhaps...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar weakens modestly amid risk flows, markets to remain choppy ahead of NFP

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, October 7:. US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell offered a temporary solution to the debt limit crisis to avoid a default and provided a boost to risk sentiment late Wednesday. Reflecting the improving mood, major equity indexes in Asia closed in the positive territory and the greenback seems to be having a difficult time finding demand in the early trading hours of the European session.
MARKETS
invezz.com

DXY: US dollar index forecast ahead of the September NFP

The US dollar index rally continued on Wednesday. Data by ADP showed that the economy added more than 568k jobs. There are also worries about inflation globally. The US dollar index (DXY) held steady on Wednesday as investors refocused on the upcoming non-farm payroll (NFP) data and inflation. The index rose to $94.43, which was about 5% above the lowest level this year.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Price Recovery Unravels Ahead of NFP Report Amid Rising US Yields

The price of gold struggles to retain the advance from the September low ($1722) as the 10-Year Treasury yield climbs to a fresh monthly high (1.57%), and key developments coming out the US may continue to drag on the precious metal as the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report is anticipated to show a pickup in job growth.
MARKETS
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Morning: Stronger Data Confirming Higher Rate Range

Modest weakness on Monday meant the door was still open for bonds to challenge the lower boundary of the higher rate range seen last week. Today's trading is quickly changing the narrative. What began as nagging weakness in the overnight session has blossomed into more aggressive selling following the the ISM Services data. Suddenly we find ourselves in a better position to consider an attack on the ceiling of the recent range as opposed to the floor.
STOCKS
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Morning: Weak Start to a Big Week

Bonds managed to consolidate by the end of last week after yields surged to the highest levels since June. They're now faced with the choice to acquiesce to the new, higher range or push back toward the previous range. At the risk of stating the obvious, unless covid numbers and economic data deteriorate, it's hard to make a case for a quick return to the previous range. As such, the more relevant question is whether the new trend will be more sideways or directional. Friday's jobs report likely has a big say in that regard. Today's trading is casting more of a sideways vote so far with yields up only slightly from Friday afternoon's lows.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy