Kari Traa ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ Movement Exposes Stories of Inequality

By Big Fish Collective
outsidebusinessjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroomfield, Colo. – Oct. 7, 2021 – Kari Traa, one of the fastest growing women’s sportswear brands worldwide, has launched a movement to encourage women to share stories of inequality, and break the rules traditionally associated with being a woman. In the brand’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ campaign video, a young girl is depicted learning the rules of “how to be a girl”. Examples follow on how to break those rules, helping the young girl understand that the traditional norms of being born a girl should be thrown out the window.

