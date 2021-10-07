CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Punched by Woody Harrelson at Fancy D.C. Hotel Will Be Charged

A man who actor Woody Harrelson punched on the rooftop of the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., is now facing charges, according to NBC Washington. The man, whose name has not been released, appeared intoxicated and allegedly refused to stop photographing and harassing Harrelson and his daughter. The 60-year-old actor then punched the man. He later told police the man dove at him “in an attempt to grab his neck,” which was corroborated by a witness on the scene. D.C. Police said that, based on other testimony from witnesses, they deemed the unnamed man to be the aggressor and said Harrelson was defended himself and his daughter. Harrelson was in D.C. to shoot an HBO series called The White House Plumbers based on the Watergate Scandal.

He Saw America’s Crackup Coming in 2011—He Says It’s Worse Now

“Another outside possibility is that, faced with a major crisis, the federation’s leaders will betray their oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution, the primary adhesive holding the union together,” Colin Woodard wrote in the epilogue to his prescient 2011 book, American Nations: A History of the Eleven Regional Cultures in North America.
