CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Global Design Brand Vera Bradley Partners With Baddle On Stylish New Pickleball Gear

By OvareGroup
outsidebusinessjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles (October 7, 2021) – Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, and Baddle Pickleball, part of the outdoor and recreational product portfolio of OvareVentures, have partnered on an all-new line of designer pickleball paddles and paddle covers. In a marriage of style and performance, two colorful Vera Bradley prints are now available on Baddle’s Pro Circuit Pickleball Paddle:

www.outsidebusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kenosha News.com

Vera Bradley open in Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlet

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The newest addition to the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlet was welcomed last week to the village. Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Ind., held its grand opening in its more than 3,500-square-foot location at 11601 108th St., Suite 532. Vera Bradley is located between Jockey and Aerie...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
sgbonline.com

Authentic Brands Group Appoints Footwear Unlimited As New Frye Footwear Partner

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) announced the transition of its footwear license for Frye to Footwear Unlimited. Through the long-term partnership, Footwear Unlimited will be Frye’s design, manufacturing and distribution partner in the U.S. The agreement covers casual, dress boots and shoes, winter boots and shoes, sandals and flip flops, sports shoes and slippers for men, women and kids.
BUSINESS
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Vera Bradley Bags, Backpacks and More

The fall season is officially here. As kids are back in school and some of us has returned to the office, we want to make sure we look good IRL from head to toe, after more than a year of seeing people on screens. That includes making sure we carry our essentials in style, and Amazon's Fall Sale has the fashionable solution: Vera Bradley bags and backpacks! You can get her bags at huge markdowns at Amazon. There's a lot to work through to find the right bag, so we picked out our favorite back to school deals on Vera Bradley bags and backpacks on Amazon.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Indiana State
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Partners With Technogym on Branded Sports Equipment

GYM STARS: Dior wants you to not only work out in Dior, but on Dior-logoed equipment, no less. To mark the launch of its Dior Vibe sportswear line, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the cruise 2022 show in Athens, the French luxury house has teamed with Italian company Technogym, a specialist in high-end sports equipment and digital technologies, to create the Dior and Technogym Limited Edition.
LIFESTYLE
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Sport Casuals International (SCI) Announces New Athletic Performance Fabric

Boca Raton, FL —Sport Casuals International (SCI), a global sports apparel design and manufacturing company, unveils a new performance fitness fabric: SCI FIT 1. Available exclusively from Sport Casuals International, SCI FIT 1 is a scientific fabric breakthrough that virtually eliminates the Grin-Through Effect: the fabric stretching, material erosion (almost to see-through transparency) and color degradation that commonly occur in today’s most popular sports and workout apparel.
APPAREL
lanereport.com

Eight Inc. to design new global HQ for Beam Suntory

NEW YORK, NY. — Beam Suntory, whose brands include Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark, has retained experience design firm Eight Inc. to design its new global headquarters at 11 Madison Avenue in New York City. The new headquarters, expected to open mid-2022, will be a shared space with Suntory America....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Rumpl Introduces Responsibly Sourced Merino Wool Blanket Collection

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 5, 2021) – Rumpl, the purpose-driven brand on a mission to introduce the world to better blankets, expands its product offering with its first blanket designed exclusively for the home. The Merino SoftWool Blanket™ incorporates Rumpl’s material expertise and commitment to sustainability into a premium, in-home staple. The Merino SoftWool Blanket™ is available for purchase today at www.rumpl.com and later this month at www.nordstrom.com.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Lawrence
WWD

Aigle Unveils First Collection by Études Studio Trio, U.S. E-commerce Relaunch

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — For French outdoor lifestyle brand Aigle, the presentation of its first designs by artistic directors Aurélien Arbet, Jérémie Égry and José Lamali — the trio behind fashion label Études Studio, who took the helm in 2020 — was not just about showcasing its updated style. It was also an opportunity to spell out the changes made since it became a purpose-driven company earlier this year, with a stated mission of “allowing each person to fully live experiences without leaving traces other than their footprints.”More from WWDMarchesa Notte Bridal Fall 2022Marchesa Couture Bridal...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh looking for designers to make branded city merch

PITTSBURGH — Are any of yinz a designer or artist that loves Pittsburgh? We have the perfect job for you!. Mayor William Peduto’s Administration announced that the City of Pittsburgh is issuing a request for proposals (RFP) for professional designers and apparel manufacturers to create officially licensed and branded City of Pittsburgh merchandise such as T-shirts, hats, and more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inc.com

Why Strong Design Is a Game-Changer for Digital Brands

While there are many things that can make or break a new digital brand, few are more important for growing your initial audience than strong design sensibilities. The need for strong design goes well beyond coming up with a logo. Design affects your website and all other marketing materials, and can influence everything from users' initial impressions to your ability to convert sales.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Business Opportunities#Vra#American#Ovareventures#The Baddle Pro Circuit#Baddle Com#Verabradley Com#Ovaregroup#Vp#Venture Portfolio Brands#Usa Pickleball
Vibe

Jeezy Partners With French Liquor Brand Naud Spirits

As Jeezy continues to expand his empire far beyond the trap house, the next step in the rapper’s evolution as a mogul is his new partnership with French liquor brand, Naud Spirits. Best known for its rich cognac, vodka, and gin, Naud Spirits is looking to tap into Jeezy’s influence in the urban market, as well as his acumen in the business of alcohol. The Atlanta rep expounded on his decision to join forces with Naud Spirits and how the partnership will be mutually beneficial in a statement coinciding with the news. “Naud’s rich history as one of the most forward-thinking distilleries...
DRINKS
fashionista.com

Must Read: Stitch Fix Collaborates With Emerging Designers of Color, Inside 'Vogue''s New Global Editorial Structure

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. Stitch Fix collaborates with six emerging designers of color. In an ongoing effort to diversify the retail landscape and support emerging brands, Stitch Fix has launched its first-ever Elevate collection, which features designs from six entrepreneurs of color. The collection spans women's and men's and includes apparel and accessories from Diarrablu, Busayo, Kahmune, Marcus Alexander, Sarep + Rose and Chloe Kristyn. In addition to creating the collection, each of these participating brands received a $25,000 grant to grow their businesses, along with eight months of advisory support from leadership across Stitch Fix. You can shop the collection here. {Fashionista inbox}
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
outsidebusinessjournal.com

TERRA Celebrates 50 Years of Premium Safety Footwear

Cambridge, Ontario, October 12, 2021 – TERRA®, a global leader in specialized safety footwear is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Since 1971, TERRA has been innovating the future of purpose-built footwear—building what’s now while engineering what’s next. From the beginning, the TERRA brand has stayed committed to its rugged Canadian roots as problem-solvers, innovators, and tool-builders.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy