Global Design Brand Vera Bradley Partners With Baddle On Stylish New Pickleball Gear

The fall season is officially here. As kids are back in school and some of us has returned to the office, we want to make sure we look good IRL from head to toe, after more than a year of seeing people on screens. That includes making sure we carry our essentials in style, and Amazon's Fall Sale has the fashionable solution: Vera Bradley bags and backpacks! You can get her bags at huge markdowns at Amazon. There's a lot to work through to find the right bag, so we picked out our favorite back to school deals on Vera Bradley bags and backpacks on Amazon.

SHOPPING ・ 11 DAYS AGO