The whisky priest is on the run. In 1930s post-revolutionary Mexico, Catholic priests are not welcomed by the government. Led by an ideologically-driven lieutenant, the police of the southern state of Tabasco have found and captured nearly every priest in the area. Those who have not fled are either shot or forced to marry. The whisky priest is one of, if not the, last who remains free. Hunted relentlessly by the authorities, he trudges through the harsh terrain of southern Mexico in shoes whose soles have long since disintegrated. Rumors of his resistance pass in whispers from town to town, village to village. So long as he is free, he remains a symbol of hope to the Catholics of Mexico. The police lieutenant, who hates religion with a vengeance, understands this, and he is willing to use extreme means to hunt down the priest.

RELIGION ・ 11 DAYS AGO