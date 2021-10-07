Montana Citizen Test: Fail And You Can’t Move Here. No Exceptions
Alright, I might have come up with a brilliant idea. This is right up there with the time that I had the idea to combine an ATM and DVD's, sadly right after that, Redbox came into our lives. I also had the idea of taking two quarter pound patties and replacing the smaller patties on the Big Mac and calling it "The Real Big Mac", instead McDonalds sent me a politely worded email telling me they were going to pass.kyssfm.com
Comments / 0