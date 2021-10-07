CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana Citizen Test: Fail And You Can’t Move Here. No Exceptions

By Derek Wolf
94.9 KYSS FM
94.9 KYSS FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alright, I might have come up with a brilliant idea. This is right up there with the time that I had the idea to combine an ATM and DVD's, sadly right after that, Redbox came into our lives. I also had the idea of taking two quarter pound patties and replacing the smaller patties on the Big Mac and calling it "The Real Big Mac", instead McDonalds sent me a politely worded email telling me they were going to pass.

kyssfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Popular Montana Ski Area Reports Nearly Two Feet of Snow

You can feel it in the air. Winter will be here before you know it. For some, Winter is their least favorite season. For others, it is the most wonderful time of the year. Winter enthusiasts tend to pray for snow and LOTS OF IT! When early season snow storms hit, you can start to pick out the pro-winter people from the anti-winter people. Anti-winter people are usually grumpy and terrified by the sight of early season snow. Pro-winter people are typically delighted and anxious to get their winter gear in order.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Adds 2,227 New COVID-19 Cases, Most Ever Reported

As of Tuesday morning, Montana has confirmed 160,896 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,227 new confirmed cases. There are currently 12,333 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,037,832 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 494,537 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

$35,000 in Donations for Soft Landing after Rosendale Comments

After worldwide reaction over recent negative comments regarding the resettlement of Afghan refugees in Missoula by U.S. House Representative Matt Rosendale, donations to help house and feed Afghan refugees in Missoula have topped $35,000. Here are Congressman Rosendale's initial comments from September 16:. "Today I learned that 75 refugees from...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Popular Missoula Bridge Will Be Closed For Repairs Starting Next Week

Missoula has been going through its fair share of changes over the last few months. Between all the stories about restaurants closing down and those spaces opening up to new business, plus the construction and renovations coming to locations like Caras Park and the Waterworks Trail, it really feels like Missoula could be an entirely different place in just a couple of years.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Canada Border Opening Supported by Montana Congressmen

The Biden Administration announced this week that the U.S. land borders will reopen to nonessential travel in November. The Associated Press reported that international travelers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada has been restricted since last year. The Homeland Security Secretary said the border will reopen in early November at the same time that air travel restrictions are eased.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

What Kids Games Would We Play if Missoula had a Squid Games?

Netflix has landed a whale when it comes to the global phenomenon that is "Squid Game." You may have heard about the massively popular show for some time now. A show out of South Korea that is claiming international attention. Ranking as the #1 most popular show in 90 countries. It is clear that if you haven't seen it yet, it is well worth a try. Just be warned. It is filled with gore and violence.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Determined and Intense Montana Bowhunter Goes Bobbing for Her Elk

What exciting, anxious moments there must have been for Montana elk hunter Kristie Barnard of Hinsdale. That bull was not going to float away or sink!. As is true of many hunters, there is reluctance to divulge exactly where they were when successful. That's okay, let's go with it and check out some of Kristie's account of an intense hunting story that we're sure she'll never forget:
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Destinations#Alligator#Dvd#Citizenship Test#Redbox#The Big Mac#Mcdonalds#Mct#Bobcats
94.9 KYSS FM

Wow! Montana Angler Catches $10,000 Fish in Flathead Lake

One of Montana's more unique fishing tournaments led to a big payday for one the tourney's competitors. Thousands of fish are caught during Fall Mack Days on Flathead Lake. The tournament is unique in that it is spread out over approximately 8 weeks. Also, there are no entry fees and anglers can enter right up to the last day and fish as few or as many days as they want.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

A Longstanding Popular Missoula Laundry Location is Closing Soon

Do we all remember the days of the laundromat? I, for one, have fond memories of helping Mom haul hampers of clothes into the building, in exchange for a handful of quarters. Mom would carefully separate the colors from the whites, while I searched out the closest arcade machine. I had to be careful not to spend all the quarters Mom gave me. Because I never knew when she was going to run out of her own stash of coins and come to me for help starting a dryer. Needless to say, I got pretty good at Galaga and Centipede. But, I also got good at learning an important life lesson. How to wash, dry, and fold your clothes properly. Mom wasn't paying me a quarter at a time to just sit and watch. I had to earn it. Painstakingly sorting socks and laughing at the holes in Dad's tighty whities.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

The Sky is Not the Limit at Montana State University

You're heard the term "The sky's the limit!" Well, it goes beyond that at MSU in Bozeman. The Montana Space Grant Consortium (MSGC) has become an important partner with MSU. Over the years, the MSGC has brought Montana students into the NASA realm of space sciences, and now Samantha Riebling has completed one of ten summer internships in the BOREALIS project. BOREALIS stands for Balloon Outreach, Exploration and Landscape Imaging System and launches high-altitude research balloons, something which MSU has had previous successes.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula’s Newest Sandwich Shop is Open, and It’s Delicious

The last year has been full of ups and downs. It's definitely been a rollercoaster of emotions. Oh, I guess there's also been all that stuff happening with COVID, but I'm talking about the journey that's finally come to an end with the new Firehouse Subs opening their doors in Missoula. I officially broke out my happy dance this week when I found out that they're open for business!
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Sizeable Snowfall Ends Fire Season in the Big Hole

As the National Weather Service predicted, a large storm blew into the southwestern part of Montana and spread across the eastern side of the state, but not before dropping a hefty amount of snow along the way. US 93 at Lost Trail Pass was completely snowcovered Monday morning October 11 (photo above), but winds had blown much of the snow off the roadway by mid-afternoon. The Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains both received new white tops of snow (photo below) from the passing storm.
ENVIRONMENT
94.9 KYSS FM

Awesome! Twelve-Year-Old Montana Girl Writes Best-Selling Book

There must be something in the water. How else can we explain these stories of talented writers that have been coming out of Montana recently? We've been following along with the success of Stephanie Land over the last few months and have shared details as her memoir was being turned into a Netflix miniseries. The show is out now and it's a hit with a few people in our building. And if you're a fan, you can even get an autographed copy of the memoir from a bookstore here in Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Did You See It? Angelina Plays Montana Smokejumper in 2021 Film

At my house, choosing what to watch on family movie night can easily take 30 minutes. The process usually involves scrolling through Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Redbox, etc., and watching all the trailers, trying to pick a film that everyone agrees on. It can be a challenge. Over the weekend we stumbled upon Angelina Jolie's fairly recent movie, Those Who Wish Me Dead. It turned out to be a good choice.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

A Courthouse Rally to Promote Indigenous Peoples Day in Montana

On October 11, commonly celebrated as Columbus Day, saw the Native American and Indigenous Peoples community rally at the Missoula County Courthouse for passage of an Indigenous Peoples Day to replace Columbus Day in Montana. KGVO spoke with State Representative Shane Morigeau before the rally to explain its purpose. “We're...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Who Was Stagecoach Mary? A Fierce Montanan Who Feared No Man

Montana has a rich history of legendary figures. Some more infamous than famous, but one of the most interesting people who called Montana home, was Stagecoach Mary. Stagecoach Mary was born Mary Fields around 1832. Mary was born into slavery, and like many slaves, her exact birthdate isn't known. What is known, however, is that she would become a Montana Legend.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy