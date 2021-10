The Houston Rockets defeated the Washington Wizards 125-119 in their preseason opener on a late fourth quarter surge, but the story Tuesday night was Kevin Porter Jr. In his first career preseason start at point guard, Porter Jr. poured in 25 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block on nearly 70% true shooting. Being his third year, this is a critical season for Porter Jr. and the Rockets have put a lot of investment in seeing what he can become. With the caveat of it being preseason, it’s encouraging that he looked so comfortable being the lead ball handler for Houston.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO