At the age of 24 years old, Dominik Mysterio has been wrestling in the WWE for over a year and has shared the ring with some of the greatest of all time. As a guest on the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, Dominik Mysterio spoke about making his first appearance in WWE since he was a child in 2019 as a part of a storyline between the Mysterio family and Brock Lesnar during Rey’s pursuit of the WWE Championship. The 24-year-old revealed the initial conversations he had with his father about being involved in WWE as an adult, but that his dad wouldn’t tell him who they’d be working with.

WWE ・ 9 HOURS AGO