CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Community Tripsters

By Dave Kiser
ccxmedia.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are so many things to do just a short drive away, but planning can be a drag. Instead, adults can make it easy for themselves and sign up to go with Community Tripsters. It’s a group of adults that go on day trips via coach bus, and it’s an opportunity to meet new people. Destinations include boat cruises, holiday lights tours, theatrical performances, and more. Community Tripsters is a recreation partnership between the cities of Brooklyn Center, Crystal, and New Hope. Contact one of these cities’ recreation departments to register. For New Hope, go to http://www.newhopemn.gov/rec or call 763-531-5151.

ccxmedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
ccxmedia.org

Boerboom Park Expansion

For about 7 years now, the City of Osseo has been wanting to expand Boerboom Park from a half block in size, to a full block. Now they’re one step closer. Osseo City Administrator Riley Grams says, “There are 4 residential properties on the eastern side of this block, and as time has gone by, as they’ve become available the city has been interested in purchasing them, and we own three of them, we just approved the purchase of the fourth and final one, so we’re looking forward to expanding the park soon.” But that doesn’t mean you’ll be seeing construction right away. The city is working with Hennepin County to get a grant to do some environmental remediation in order to tear down those properties. And there’s another, very practical reason, too. Grams says, “We’re renting out two of the four properties currently, and until we’re really ready to get going those two will probably stay up and continue to be rented out, we’re making money off of them, but the other properties will probably be done either this fall or early next spring.” A couple of years ago a previous City Council did approve some preliminary plans for an expanded Boerboom Park, but the current council will probably revisit those plans to make sure that they’re in line with what the community wants. And of course what the park will look like depends in large part on the funding, as Grams says, “We’re definitely gonna be looking for grant opportunities from everywhere, because this is such a, it’s really the focal point of Osseo, it’s our downtown core, it’s right across from City Hall, right under the iconic water tower. We wanna do it the right way.” Construction should begin sometime in 2023, after the last two houses are torn down. If you have any questions about the Boerboom Park expansion you can contact Osseo City Hall at 763-425-2624.
OSSEO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Osseo Considers Replacing Sipe Park Playground

The city of Osseo is starting to think about what comes next for the playground at Sipe Park. The equipment is beginning to show signs of rust and wear. One family that CCX News caught at the playground said they would enjoy seeing something new at the park. “It has...
OSSEO, MN
Only In Connecticut

Take A Haunted Road Trip To Visit Some Of The Spookiest Places In Connecticut

Are you a believer in the paranormal? If you are, then you’ll love this road trip which will take you to some of the most haunted places in Connecticut. This haunted road trip was designed for people who love hunting down ghosts and experiencing weird phenomena, so if you’re in the mood for some otherworldly […] The post Take A Haunted Road Trip To Visit Some Of The Spookiest Places In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#New Hope#Cruises#Community Tripsters
ccxmedia.org

Osseo Reflects on Banner Year for Summer Recreation Programs

As the Osseo Parks and Recreation Department reflects back on programming this summer, it reports a big increase in participation. Individual class registration went up 77 percent, from 221 people in 2019 to 392 this year. The total number of children registered also went up, from 180 to 232. One...
OSSEO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Shoppes at Arbor Lakes Hosts Girl’s Night Out on Oct. 14

The annual Girl’s Night Out fundraiser for the Hope Chest for Breast Cancer is on Thursday, Oct. 14 at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. You can check in at the space next to White House Black Market for your gift bag, before visiting participating stores to take advantage of the special offers.
CHARITIES
Chesterton Tribune

Aldi opening Thursday in former Kmart spot

Though Kmart shoppers are no longer being called to attention in Chesterton – or anywhere, for that matter – Aldi shoppers will soon be frequenting the same spot, looking for deals on food and general merchandise. Kmart’s Chesterton location closed in early 2017, part of a nationwide shutdown that eventually took down other stores as well, including in Valparaiso and […]
CHESTERTON, IN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Halloween Fun For All Ages

Have some Halloween fun in Brooklyn Center with two upcoming events! First the Skeleton Scramble tees off at Centerbrook Golf, Saturday, October 16th. It includes golf, a meal, team costume contest, graveyard putting contest, prizes, and more. Register in person at Centerbrook, or call 763-549-3750. Then on Friday, October 22nd kids ages 2 to 12 can trick or treat at Centennial Park, and BOOgie to music at the amphitheater during Brooklyn Center’s Halloween Party. Tickets are available at http://Webtrac.CityOfBrooklynCenter.org.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Only In New Mexico

This Haunted Farm Is One Of The Scariest Attractions In New Mexico

Just how brave are you? You will quickly find out when you visit McCall’s Haunted Farm in Moriarty. This haunted farm has been named as one of the top haunted attractions in the country and when you visit, you’ll be in for a night of horrors, screams, and adrenaline rushes. Tickets to this haunted farm […] The post This Haunted Farm Is One Of The Scariest Attractions In New Mexico appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
ccxmedia.org

Raising Cane’s in Brooklyn Park Opening Soon Amid Labor Shortage

Near the corner of Highway 610 and Zane Avenue in Brooklyn Park, the new Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is nearing completion. The excitement for their chicken is real. “I just love their chicken, and their sauce,” said Ibsa Sufiyn of Brooklyn Park. “Oh my gosh, I love Raising Cane’s,” said...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Q985

The 8th Best Hotel On Earth Is Only 90 Minutes From Rockford

So you've stayed at places like Motel 6, The Red Roof Inn, Days Inn, Holiday Inn, Comfort Inn, and/or any similar lodging with the words "motel" or "inn" attached. Feel like an upgrade?. If you've fantasized about staying at a luxurious, all-the-amenities-and-then-some world class hotel, the good news is that...
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Philly

City Councilmember, Health Department Addressing ‘Ridiculously Unacceptable’ Rat Infestation In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of rats everywhere. CBS3 exposed a big rat infestation problem in one neighborhood Monday night after a block captain in North Philadelphia reached out to Eyewitness News for help. Our report is now getting action for worried families and businesses. “No one should be living like this in the city of Philadelphia,” City Councilmember Cindy Bass said. Rats are roaming the streets near the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue. Block captain Yolanda Murray says they are spilling over from a vacant lot into homes and businesses, and the infestation is getting out of hand. She says she reached out to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KOOL 96.5

Touron Attempts to Ride a Bison in Yellowstone and Luckily Fails

It seems like we can't write the word 'bison' or 'Yellowstone' without having to include some video of a touron being a horrible example. A video I just found shows a guy approaching a bison with the intention of riding it. Obviously, that's a terrible idea and lucky for the guy filming, the bison wants nothing to do with him.
ANIMALS
ccxmedia.org

New Art Adds Creative Splash to Brookview Golden Valley

If you find yourself going down to Brookview Golden Valley for lunch or lawn bowling, consider taking some time to check out the new artwork on the walls. The art is part of the city’s rotational arts exhibit that gives local and regional artists a chance to display their art.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Nationwide Pumpkin Shortage Not a Concern at Dehn’s in Dayton

Farmers at Dehn’s Pumpkins in Dayton anticipated half the crop they normally have because of the drought, but instead are celebrating a fruitful season. The farm is full of pumpkins and a variety of fun gourds. “We’ve got heavier dirt so water stays in the ground longer,” explained John Dehn.”We...
DAYTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy