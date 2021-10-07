LB Recruiting Note

I am really liking c/o 2024 LB Sammy Brown out of Jefferson HS in Georgia to come play linebacker with Jarran Kanak. Two extremely fast and agile players with good technique. Brown was the Region 8-A offensive player of the year in Georgia playing both ways at LB and RB. In his first start as a QB this past week he rushed for 162 yds and 3 TDs on 8 carries. Reports say that he had fun during his visit to the BC game - great atmosphere. Hopefully we get him back a few more times before he narrows down his choices.