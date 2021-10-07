CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

LB Recruiting Note

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

I am really liking c/o 2024 LB Sammy Brown out of Jefferson HS in Georgia to come play linebacker with Jarran Kanak. Two extremely fast and agile players with good technique. Brown was the Region 8-A offensive player of the year in Georgia playing both ways at LB and RB. In his first start as a QB this past week he rushed for 162 yds and 3 TDs on 8 carries. Reports say that he had fun during his visit to the BC game - great atmosphere. Hopefully we get him back a few more times before he narrows down his choices.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
FanSided

Most interceptions by rookie QB in NFL history

With Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggling with turnovers in 2021, could he reach the record?. Lawrence would be in good company if he broke said record, as it’s held by none other than Peyton Manning. Through the first three weeks of the season, Lawrence has had at least two...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Bold Admission

If you could start an NFL team with any current player, who would you pick? Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson revealed his pick on Sunday morning. It’s a surprising one. “In fact, if I was drafting in the NFL today out of all the players,...
NFL
FanSided

Attention-seeking radio host makes ludicrous accusation about Kyler Murray

Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd recently insinuated that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray isn’t a good enough leader in his team’s locker room. Four weeks into the 2021 season, the Arizona Cardinals still haven’t lost a game thanks in part to quarterback Kyler Murray playing at an MVP level.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Jefferson Hs#Rb
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso eyes 2 potential upsets on Alabama's schedule

Lee Corso is a staple on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay, and since the beginning of the 2021 season, he’s been proclaiming that Alabama won’t win the national title. Furthermore, since the narrow 31-29 win over Florida, Corso has only ratcheted up that discussion. On Saturday, Corso sent a message...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

USA Today Coaches Poll Top-25 released following Week 6

Week 6 was possibly one of the most exciting weekends in college football in recent memory. Top ranked Alabama fell to unranked Texas A&M and there were multiple intriguing Top 25 matchups on the slate. Following the Week 6 action, the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 has been released.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make unfortunate news official

We knew it was coming and it was going to hurt but just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that their best defender, Romeo Okwara has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a torn Achilles. This is the second Lions’ starter that is out with an Achilles injury as...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tennessee High School Football player Micah Montgomery drowned on Sunday

A Tennessee High School announced the drowning death of a student-athlete on Sunday. According to News Channel 11, Tennessee High Vikings football player Micah Montgomery passed away after drowning at South Holston Lake Sunday evening. Police responded to an incident around 4 p.m. to find the body of 16-year-old Micah...
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Anonymous Jaguars Player Has Telling Comment On Urban Meyer

The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville has reportedly reached a “crisis point.”. Over the weekend, the Jaguars head coach went viral, after a video surfaced appearing to show him getting danced on by a woman who is not his wife. Meyer had stayed in Ohio following Thursday night’s loss to the Bengals, claiming he wanted to see his grandchildren. However, he was spotted out at his restaurant on Friday night.
NFL
tigernet.com

Dabo names John Gruden new Offensive Coordinator, effective immediately!

Re: Dabo names John Gruden new Offensive Coordinator, effective immediately!. 1- Too much ego would definitely be too heavy for the program to keep its current character and identity. Re: Too late - Nick Saban has already hired him as an "analyst"***. Re: Dabo names John Gruden new Offensive Coordinator,...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky fined $250,000 by SEC

Kentucky will take a hit to the bottom line after the SEC announced on Monday a $250,000 fine for its fans storming the field in Lexington to celebrate the upset win over Florida on Saturday. The SEC considered it Kentucky’s third offense, and under the rules adopted at the 2015...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Paul Chryst, RB Chez Mellusi comment on the dismissal of RB Jalen Berger

It’s no surprise as to what the initial questions for Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst would center around during Monday’s press conference. On Sunday, the Badgers announced the dismissal of RB Jalen Berger from the Wisconsin program. The move came after the 2020 four-star recruit had surprisingly played only sparingly in Wisconsin’s first four games, before not playing at all against Illinois.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy