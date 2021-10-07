Dog treats, nail dashes, charcuterie kits and more

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Just like humans clip their fingernails or even get fancy with a trendy manicure, your dog needs their nails trimmed, too. However, unlike their owners, your furry friend can't do it themselves, and you'll need to help them out. Using a nail clipper on your pet can seem scary (especially if you're a new dog owner). But don't worry; with the proper equipment, including a nail clipper, of course, you'll be able to seamlessly and painlessly trim your dog's nails. (Remember, house-training your puppy seemed impossible at one time, too, right?)
Comments / 0