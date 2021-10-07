CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Dog treats, nail dashes, charcuterie kits and more

By GTU Staff
ABC 4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDawn McCarthy of Dawn’s Corner is here to show us some fun fall treats and goodies. She offers an array of products ranging from dog treats, nail dashes, charcuterie kits and more. Dawn’s Corner is sure to have something for YOU!. Do you have a fur friend at home? Dawn...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Dog Treat Trucks

The iconic Fido to go! canine treat truck first appeared in Chicago more than a decade ago and now it's charting a new route across the United States. Featuring wholesome treats for dogs made with US-sourced ingredients, the dog treat truck shares snacks that are gluten-free and grain-free. There are all-natural cookies, frozen yogurts and PupCups to indulge pets in a fun and healthy way.
CHICAGO, IL
petguide.com

Smashing Pumpkin And Carob Dog Treat Recipe

When furry ghouls come scratching at your door, offer them a pumpkin and carob homemade treat. And maybe, they’ll save their “tricks” for someone else’s lawn!. Billy Corgan has nothing on these treats! We love the health benefits that pureed pumpkin has for our dogs, while our pups love the sweetness of carob. It’s a match made in doggy treat heaven! This was the inspiration behind our Smashing Pumpkin and Carob Dog Treat Recipe (although, I’m still a big fan of the band!).
PETS
BHG

The 5 Best Dog Nail Clippers for an Easy, Painless Experience

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Just like humans clip their fingernails or even get fancy with a trendy manicure, your dog needs their nails trimmed, too. However, unlike their owners, your furry friend can't do it themselves, and you'll need to help them out. Using a nail clipper on your pet can seem scary (especially if you're a new dog owner). But don't worry; with the proper equipment, including a nail clipper, of course, you'll be able to seamlessly and painlessly trim your dog's nails. (Remember, house-training your puppy seemed impossible at one time, too, right?)
PETS
Boomer Magazine

How to Treat the Red Tear Stains Around a Dog’s Eyes

A white mixed-breed dog with stubborn stains and a stressed-out cat urinating where he shouldn’t. In this edition of ‘My Pet World,’ pet advisor Cathy M. Rosenthal offers advice on how to treat a dog’s tear stains and dealing with a stressed-out cat who is urinating where he shouldn’t. Dear...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Charcuterie#Fur#Yummy Combs
KARE 11

Uptown Dog Fair features treats, rescue orgs, dog caricatures

MINNEAPOLIS — The organization behind the Uptown Art Fair has something for your four-legged best friend, too. The Uptown Dog Fair will take over at the intersection of the Midtown Greenway and Bde Maka Ska Parkway on Saturday, Oct. 2. It'll feature dog-related vendors giving demonstrations and selling wares like handmade accessories, treats and pet portraits.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
houstonpettalk.com

Spooktacular Dog Treats

Woof Gang Bakery (if that breaks the format, take off WGB) – also link to them of coursesOctober has officially launched and it’s time to get your SPOOK on and start planning a month of GHOSTLY Fun! Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has a SPELLBINDING array of fresh baked, all-natural treats for your lil’ goblin. Find a location near you at one of 11 stores in Greater Houston, woofgangbakery.com.
PETS
petguide.com

Chock Full Of Carob Chip Dog Treat Recipe

Chocolate is deadly to dogs, so they miss out on the joys of chocolate chip cookies. But they can have the next best thing – carob! Carob is naturally sweet, low in fat, high in fiber, has calcium, and contains no caffeine. You have to be a bit extra when baking with carob, as it can burn. It’s a good idea to set your oven 25°F lower than usual when baking with this ingredient.
PETS
mashed.com

The Secret Dog Treat You Never Knew Culver's Offered

There is certainly a lot to love about Culver's, the Wisconsin-based burger joint known for its "ButterBurgers" (the "butter" refers to a flourish of butter on the bun when served), French fries, and other fast food staples including chicken, fish, and salads. But two things define the smallish chain (by comparison to a number of other fast food chains cited by Statista as the largest in the U.S.). One is that Culver's serves up the popular "Dairyland delicacy" known as Wisconsin Cheese Curds, which are sourced directly from a dairy located right in the heart of America's Dairyland. The other is that Culver's goes out of its way to show its love to its customers' furry best friends. We're talking about dogs, by the way, as if you couldn't guess!
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Pets
TrendHunter.com

Berry-Infused Dog Treats

D2C fresh dog food company Butternut Box recently expanded its Naturally Tasty product portfolio with a pair of dehydrated dog treats, Turkey Tenders and Chicken Tenders. These treats boast 58 calories per treat and 90% animal meat ingredients, plus berries. These formulas feature natural, human-quality ingredients that are lightly air dried to preserve the kind of chewiness that will keep pets satisfied and occupied for a short time.
PET SERVICES
petbusiness

Bright Planet Pet Plant-Based Meaty Treats for Dogs

Bright Planet Pet's Better Burg'r treat collection is a medley of your dog's favorite backyard barbeque flavors. Treats are sold online and at select local stores, as well as at Canada's PetValu, and in approximately 500 Petco stores starting in February 2022.
PET SERVICES
People

Food For Halloween: How to Make Chocolate Churro Bats

Learn how to make the most delicious and on-theme recipes for your Halloween party!. Boring tweets just aren't going to fly this Halloween, so you'll want to make these cute, crunchy and super-charming churro bats. They only look complicated, so watch the "Food For...Halloween" video above to get the recipe that will have people going batty.
RECIPES
pawtracks.com

3 delicious Halloween treats you can make for your dog

Halloween treats for dogs are in no short supply, especially if you’re a pet parent who likes to make dog treats from home. With just a few seasonal ingredients and some time to spend in the kitchen, anyone can bring these fun recipes to life. Trust us, your dog will certainly be glad you did! And with treats this adorable, even the trick-or-treaters will be jealous.
PETS
Ellwood City Ledger

'Ink or Treat': Local tattoo shop raises funds for dog rescue

Studio 42 Tattoo and Piercing held a Sunday "Ink or Treat" fundraising event for dog rescue and fostering program Hello Bully. During the event, studio owners and artists Cassie and Oz Dillinger donated their time and supplies to raise funds at the Beaver Falls shop. All proceeds, a total of...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
Thrillist

Vienna Beef Is Selling Hot Dog-Inspired Bloody Mary Kits

The greatest part about a Bloody Mary is that you get a snack along with it. Pickles, celery, bacon, sometimes even a cheeseburger. Now, Vienna Beef is turning the brunch cocktail into a full-fledged snack. Well, sort of. The Illinois-based brand is unleashing a hot dog-inspired Bloody Mary kit—including the...
RECIPES
thepress.net

Shock Collars May Make Dogs More Pessimistic

In the past few decades, dog trainers have overwhelmingly switched to practicing and recommending reward-based training for dogs rather than aversive training. Rewarding your pooch with treats, toys, or attention when they behave well and denying those things when they don't seems to be more effective and salubrious instead of employing aversive methods like spraying water, yanking on their leash, or using a shock collar to punish unwanted behaviors. Scientific studies are now providing empirical evidence in favor of reward-based training.
PETS
DogTipper

2021 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events: Halloween Dog Parades and More!

Halloween is just around the corner, and to celebrate we’ve fetched news of a few of the most frightfully fun Halloween dog parades and dog-friendly festivities across the country that you and your dog can enjoy together! Do you know of a Halloween event for real party animals that’s not on the list? Let us know in the comments below!
ANIMALS
Intelligencer

Dogs, Cats, Chickens and More Blessed in Martins Ferry

MARTINS FERRY — Dogs, cats, chickens, bunnies, horses and even a goat received a blessing Friday by the Rev. Thomas Maurut at St. Mary School in Martins Ferry. The animals are the beloved pets of the students who attend the school. They were brought to the school by parents and grandparents who joined in on the tradition.
MARTINS FERRY, OH
crowrivermedia.com

LETTER: Treat animals with more respect

I recently had a man approach my car and make growling noises at my dog in the passenger seat. After provoking a response from my dog and causing him to run about barking, the man seemed quite pleased with himself and walked away laughing. After hurling a few expletives at...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy