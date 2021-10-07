Red Sox Ratings On NESN Experience Growth Across All Demographics

The Red Sox look to break out of their most recent funk tonight against still lowly Baltimore behind Nathan Eovaldi (7:05 p.m., NESN). It was with Eovaldi that the losing streak started, and hopefully it’s with Eovaldi that it finally ends. This start isn’t just a huge one for the Sox because they’re still clinging to the second wild card spot, but for Eovaldi, whose usage up until and next week could hinge on whether or not he can regain control of the secondary pitches that have buoyed him all year. They didn’t show up Friday against the Yankees, but they’ve been the key to his dominant second half, so it seems likelier than not he can find them for this particular showdown in Bo’more.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO