Red Sox Ratings On NESN Experience Growth Across All Demographics

By NESN Staff
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
NESN’s coverage of the 2021 Boston Red Sox season experienced growth across all demographics, including the highest rating for the Adults 18-34 (A18-34) audience since 2011. In addition, the final win of the Red Sox season on Sunday, Oct. 3, which clinched a chance to play for the Wild Card, garnered the highest Household (HH) rating of the season at 7.44. The second highest HH rating of the season occurred the night prior, also against the Washington Nationals, on Saturday, October 2 with a 7.27 rating.

Boston Globe

Yes, the Red Sox could end up in a tie for the final wild card spot. Here are all the messy scenarios

The Red Sox have five games left in the regular season, and their sights are set on earning a spot into Tuesday’s American League Wild Card Game. If the Red Sox win Wednesday against the Orioles in Baltimore, they’ll remain in possession of the second wild card — either one game behind the Yankees for the top spot (if New York loses) or two games behind the Yankees and two games ahead of the Jays (if the Yankees win again). They’d be either a half-game or 1½ games ahead of the Mariners, depending on what happens in the Mariners-Athletics series.
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox at Orioles lineups: Please

The Red Sox look to break out of their most recent funk tonight against still lowly Baltimore behind Nathan Eovaldi (7:05 p.m., NESN). It was with Eovaldi that the losing streak started, and hopefully it’s with Eovaldi that it finally ends. This start isn’t just a huge one for the Sox because they’re still clinging to the second wild card spot, but for Eovaldi, whose usage up until and next week could hinge on whether or not he can regain control of the secondary pitches that have buoyed him all year. They didn’t show up Friday against the Yankees, but they’ve been the key to his dominant second half, so it seems likelier than not he can find them for this particular showdown in Bo’more.
MLB
NESN

Alex Verdugo Explains Why He Loves Playing For Red Sox, City of Boston

Alex Verdugo’s latest addition to his jewelry collection is a meaningful piece. Verdugo showed off the new custom chain after the Red Sox’s Game 2 win over the Rays on Friday night. While the diamond-out Spongebob on the back of the necklace helps remind Vedugo to keep things light, the Red Sox logo on the front represents the passion the outfielder has for his team and his new home.
MLB
The Associated Press

Red Sox to face Nationals on the road

Boston Red Sox (90-70, third in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (65-95, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: TBD Nationals: Josiah Gray (2-2, 5.85 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Boston will play on Saturday. The Nationals are 35-44 on their home turf....
MLB
telegraphherald.com

MLB: Red Sox gain on Yankees

Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec hit back-to-back homers during a four-run sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals, 4-2, Friday night to remain in postseason position. Boston won for the second time in seven games and will maintain at least a tie for the second AL...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox bullpen going all-hands-on-deck for final two games of regular season

The Red Sox bullpen – ranked 12th in the Majors with a 3.97 ERA – will have to make room for a couple of extra bodies today. With the season coming down to two final games against the Nationals, manager Alex Cora is all-hands-on-deck, telling starters Nathan Eovaldi and Nick Pivetta to be ready out the bullpen, if necessary, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Both Pivetta and Eovaldi have spent the entire season pitching out of Boston’s rotation.
MLB
NESN

What David Ortiz Told Rafael Devers Before Red Sox-Rays Game 2

When it comes to hitting, especially in the postseason, few can offer better advice than David Ortiz. The Red Sox legend was in touch with Rafael Devers on Friday before Boston and the Tampa Bay Rays played Game 2 of their American League Division Series at Tropicana Field. With the star third baseman dealing with an apparent arm injury, Ortiz recommended an approach that would limit stress but not productivity.
MLB
