Red Sox Ratings On NESN Experience Growth Across All Demographics
NESN’s coverage of the 2021 Boston Red Sox season experienced growth across all demographics, including the highest rating for the Adults 18-34 (A18-34) audience since 2011. In addition, the final win of the Red Sox season on Sunday, Oct. 3, which clinched a chance to play for the Wild Card, garnered the highest Household (HH) rating of the season at 7.44. The second highest HH rating of the season occurred the night prior, also against the Washington Nationals, on Saturday, October 2 with a 7.27 rating.nesn.com
