Diablo 4 Has A New Game Director

By Cameron Koch
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiablo IV has a new game director in Joe Shely, who previously worked as a lead designer for Diablo III. The news comes as part of a Diablo IV quarterly update focused on the sound design of the upcoming action-RPG. "As a design lead who has been working on this...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

