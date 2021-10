What if parents are divided on vaccinating the kids?. WEWS: Sharona Hoffman, the Edgar A. Hahn Professor of Law and co-director of the Law-Medicine Center, noted that as divisive as the COVID-19 vaccines have been for adults across the country, it can be an even more heated debate over vaccinating our children. “Hopefully you’ve had other disputes before that you’ve learned how to resolve and you can talk about it calmly in the same way,” she said.

