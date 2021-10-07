CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles practice report: Lane Johnson misses 2nd workout, Javon Hargrave on Fletcher Cox; Landon Dickerson on playing both guard spots

By Chris Franklin
 4 days ago
PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie made his trek on the field Thursday to watch practice at the NovaCare Complex, he headed to the orange goalpost pad on the near field uprights. Wearing his sunglasses and his arms folded, Lurie watched intently as the offensive line began working on the drills while the special teams practiced in the distance. One of the linemen not taking part in the drills was starting right tackle Lane Johnson.

Fletcher Cox reveals what Nick Sirianni told the Eagles after week 2 loss

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a disappointing loss in week 2, falling to the San Francisco 49ers despite plenty of chances to turn things around and secure the win. This leaves the team with a 1-1 record heading into their first prime time game of the season and it just so happens to be against their fiercest rival – the Dallas Cowboys.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
Latest on Lane Johnson’s absence from the Eagles

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was not back at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday as the team prepared for their game this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. “He is not here today, still dealing with a personal matter,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “Really to go any more into that…I am still going to respect his privacy. But he is not here today.”
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
Eagles’ Lane Johnson Ruled Out For Sunday Against Panthers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles officially ruled out offensive tackle Lane Johnson for Sunday against the Panthers as he continues to deal with a personal matter, but they are getting a key piece of their offensive line back. Starting tackle Jordan Mailata will play after missing time with a knee sprain. Head coach Nick Sirianni would not say if Mailata will play on the right or left side. When it comes to Johnson’s situation, Sirianni was asked about toeing the line between a professional relationship and a personal relationship with his players. Panthers star running back Christian McCaffery is officially doubtful to play in the game. So that’s one less thing the Eagles have to worry about on Sunday.
Johnson rejoining Eagles as new practice week begins

After missing the Chiefs game because of a personal matter, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is rejoining the team, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported. Johnson, 31, will be at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday as the Eagles begin to practice in preparation to face the Panthers in Carolina on Sunday.
Eagles practice report: Lane Johnson, 3 others sidelined; Travis Fulgham released from practice squad

The Eagles’ quick turnaround from the Carolina Panthers is underway, with the team conducting walkthroughs to prepare for their Thursday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Want more Eagles coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with reporters. The Eagles announced that four players...
Eagles use blocked punt to stun Panthers, 21-18

For most of Sunday’s game, Philadelphia’s offense looked listless. The club had another touchdown wiped off the board due to penalty, after three such instances last week. But quarterback Jalen Hurts started heating up late in the third quarter. And then the Eagles blocked a punt to set up a late go-ahead touchdown.
Bettor shows a lot of confidence in Eagles with insane $500K bet

Eagles fans are known for how passionate and intense they are as a fan base, often erring into territory of borderline unacceptable behavior at games. What can we say… we’re a crazy bunch. But throwing snowballs at Santa, or throwing cheesesteaks at ejected players, or any of the general delinquency...
Derrick Gunn says it is not likely Lane Johnson will play in Eagles vs. Panthers

It looks like the Philadelphia Eagles might be without Lane Johnson again this weekend. Despite reportedly returning to Philly on Wednesday, the Eagles’ starting right tackle did not attend the team’s Thursday practice. Derrick Gunn also shared the following intel on 97.5 The Fanatic:. For those unaware, Gunn seems to...
