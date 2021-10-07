CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 NY men arrested after stabbing, attempted kidnapping in Bayonne: police

By Ron Zeitlinger
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Three New York men trying to drag a man into their vehicle Wednesday morning were arrested a shot time later, Bayonne police said. Angel Aristy, 23, Pedro Castillo, 19, and Rafael Vargas, 19, all of the Bronx, were charged with kidnapping, obstructing a governmental function, eluding, conspiracy, and two weapons offenses. Aristy was additionally charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats in an attack on a man who police say was targeted.

NJ.com

Three injured in Jersey City shooting late Monday

Three people were shot in the area of Myrtle and Ocean avenues in Jersey City Monday night, police said in radio transmissions. All three were shot twice, two of them in the arm and leg, while the other victim was shot twice in the leg. None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening. One of the victims was identified as a 19-year-old man.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man riding motorized bike dies after crash with SUV

A man riding a motorized bicycle died of his injuries a day after a collision with an SUV in Salem County. Gregory Poticher Jr., 36, of Pennsville Township, was riding his electric bike south on the northbound shoulder of Hook Road in Pennsville shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday when he collided with an SUV turning from Humphreys Avenue onto northbound Hook Road, according to township police Chief Vince Green.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Woman, 23, killed in crash with tractor-trailer in South Jersey

A Saddle Brook Township woman was killed in a crash at a Salem County intersection Monday morning, police said. McKenna E. Winnie, 23, was driving a car east on Route 619 in Upper Pittsgrove Township shortly before 11 a.m. when her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer heading south on Route 77, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
