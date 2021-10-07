3 NY men arrested after stabbing, attempted kidnapping in Bayonne: police
Three New York men trying to drag a man into their vehicle Wednesday morning were arrested a shot time later, Bayonne police said. Angel Aristy, 23, Pedro Castillo, 19, and Rafael Vargas, 19, all of the Bronx, were charged with kidnapping, obstructing a governmental function, eluding, conspiracy, and two weapons offenses. Aristy was additionally charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats in an attack on a man who police say was targeted.www.nj.com
