3 NY men arrested after stabbing, attempted kidnapping in Bayonne: police

Three people were shot in the area of Myrtle and Ocean avenues in Jersey City Monday night, police said in radio transmissions. All three were shot twice, two of them in the arm and leg, while the other victim was shot twice in the leg. None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening. One of the victims was identified as a 19-year-old man.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO