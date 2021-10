No one was surprised when a Shenmue anime was announced because everything is getting an anime. But there's reason to be especially excited about a Shenmue adaptation: the series has always been character- and narrative-driven, and considering what a cliffhanger Shenmue 3 ended on (despite an 18-year wait) there's a lot of people eager for more. The third and most important reason is that Shenmue is awesome. That should be enough.

