Round Top Folk Festival planned for Burritt on the Mountain
HUNTSVILLE – Burritt on the Mountain and the Burritt Folk School are planning the inaugural Round Top Folk Festival. Named for the mountain on which Burritt sits, the festival will feature traditional art and music, Nov. 5-6. Festival organizers say over 30 local demonstrators, artisans, musicians, and more will be participating this year with unique items for sale, as well as special demonstrations representing traditional art and culture of north Alabama.themadisonrecord.com
