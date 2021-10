SMU head coach Sonny Dykes met with the media after the Homecoming win over USF on Saturday. Here's everything he had to say to reporters. Opening statement: "Good to win. I think first of all, No. 1 I thought South Florida really played hard, thought their staff did a great job getting them ready. They competed really hard. Did a good job closing the game down to a one score game I think at one point during the third quarter and our guys did a good job of kind of pulling away and doing what they were supposed to do in the second half so it was good to see.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO