Reinhardt University installs charging stations for electric vehicles
Reinhardt University president, Dr. Mark A. Roberts is launching Reinhardt into the age of sustainable transportation. Through a grant from Georgia Power and a contribution from Dr. Robert Keller and the Atlantic Coast Conservancy, the university installed three electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on campus. Now, EV owners can charge their vehicles whether living, working or visiting Reinhardt's beautiful campus.www.reinhardt.edu
Comments / 0