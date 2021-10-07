Border Patrol discovers multiple migrants with gunshot wounds

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Border Patrol Station agents discovered multiple migrants suffering from gunshot wounds near Hidalgo.

11 migrants were found near Hidalgo at approximately midnight Monday, five of the migrants were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Agents responded, contacting EMS and assisting with First Aid, according to a United States Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.

Hidalgo PD officers also responded.

The injured individuals were transported to local medical facilities, others were arrested and processed accordingly.

The incident still remains under investigation.

