Border Patrol discovers multiple migrants with gunshot wounds
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Border Patrol Station agents discovered multiple migrants suffering from gunshot wounds near Hidalgo.LOCAL NEWS: Harlingen police arrest two in connection to deadly shooting, victim identified
11 migrants were found near Hidalgo at approximately midnight Monday, five of the migrants were suffering from gunshot wounds.
Agents responded, contacting EMS and assisting with First Aid, according to a United States Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.
Hidalgo PD officers also responded.STATE NEWS: Texas boy missing after chasing dog, reports say
The injured individuals were transported to local medical facilities, others were arrested and processed accordingly.
The incident still remains under investigation.
For more information on the United States Customs and Border Protection click here.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 5