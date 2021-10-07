R.I.P. Cynthia Harris, who wooed King Edward in ‘Edward and Mrs. Simpson’ and played Sylvia in ‘Mad About You’
She also appeared on the big screen with Barbra Streisand and had guest roles on Kojak, Three’s Company and The Bob Newhart Show. Cynthia Harris was destined to become an actor, even if no one else believed it. In a video interview for The Actors Company Theatre, which she co-founded in 1993, Harris revealed “My parents didn’t approve of even thinking of acting.” But she was persistent. “The only thing I ever wanted for my birthday from the time I was old enough to speak practically was ‘I’d like to go see a play.’”www.metv.com
