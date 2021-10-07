Bill filed in Texas Legislature pushes for fire alarms, sprinkler systems after deadly Ponderosa Pet Resort fire

AUSTIN, Texas — After three years of service, the Austin-Travis County Sobering Center is changing things up. Since it was launched, The Sobering Center has served as a place for local first responders to transfer low-risk intoxicated people who would otherwise be taken to jail or a hospital to sober up. Until recently, admits were separated by gender and allowed to "sleep off" their intoxication. Admits were then released when they were coherent and sober enough to walk out safely.

