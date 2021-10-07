CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Bill filed in Texas Legislature pushes for fire alarms, sprinkler systems after deadly Ponderosa Pet Resort fire

 4 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Following a devastating fire that killed 75 dogs at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown, a Texas legislator is pushing for reform in dog kennels. Texas Rep. James Talarico has filed a bill that, if passed, would require fire alarms and sprinkler systems in dog kennels if the kennel is not staffed 24/7. The bill, House Bill 147, aims to ensure that a deadly fire never happens again, according to a press release from Talarico's office sent on Oct. 7.

Comments / 4

J R
4d ago

How about all commercial buildings and in residences at the lease hard wired smoke detectors so no more batter changes

