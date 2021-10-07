CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

How Steve Jobs Helped Inspire The Founding Of Robinhood

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vlad Tenev is the co-founder and CEO of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD), but his first venture into the financial markets was through a software company, Chronos Research, which he and Baiju Bhatt founded to build the technology and software to support fully-automated trading. "We built the technology and licensed...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’s space venture Blue Origin plagued by ‘toxic’ atmosphere and ‘bro culture’, employees claim

Several employees have warned Blue Origin that the work culture at the Jeff Bezos-owned space venture is dysfunctional and toxic, and is holding the company back from success.A Washington Post report, which was based on interviews with more than 20 current and former Blue Origin employees and others with close ties to the company, describes a workplace with “systemic” problems, a “loss of trust in Blue’s leadership” and a “toxic culture.”One former employee described management as having an “authoritarian bro culture,” and reported condescension and harassment towards women. In 2019, the company fired its head of recruiting after employees...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Draganfly Signs $9 Million Exclusive Manufacturing Agreement with Digital Dream Labs

Los Angeles, CA. October 12, 2021 -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that it has signed a minimum $9 million manufacturing agreement with Digital Dream Labs, Inc. (“DDL”) to design and develop an AI consumer companion robot drone (the “Drone”).
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Vlad Tenev
Mac Observer

Apple Shares Moving Tribute Video to Steve Jobs

Apple’s home page has returned to its regular design, following a change on Tuesday to mark the 10-year anniversary of Steve Jobs’s death. One feature was a beautiful film tribute, showing some highlights of the Apple co-founder’s career. It is now available to view on YouTube. Check It Out: Apple...
BUSINESS
Creative Bloq

Steve Jobs tribute is a nostalgic tour of Apple tech

Apple has posted a heartwarming memorial to Steve Jobs on the 10th anniversary of his death. The commemoration took over the Apple website for a day as it celebrated Jobs' life and genius. Apple shared a short film called Celebrating Steve, and a statement from Jobs' family on its website....
BUSINESS
Mac Observer

A Personal Reflection On Steve Jobs’ Passing

A long time ago, in (what feels like) a galaxy far, far away…I was writing and podcasting at The Unofficial Apple Weblog. Ten years ago when Steve Jobs passed away, I was working on a project with a couple of TUAW editors in Florida, staying at a hotel on Disney property. I was staffing a genius bar of sorts for the rollout of iPads as mobile computing to an organization. While we were there we got both the iPhone 4S event, and news of Steve Jobs’ passing.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Software#Robinhood Markets Inc#Chronos Research#Aapl
idropnews.com

Apple Celebrates Steve Jobs’ Legacy

Today marks the tenth anniversary of the untimely passing of Apple’s legendary co-founder and erstwhile CEO, Steve Jobs, and Apple has published a rare commemorative short film on its home page reflecting upon the life of Steve Jobs and three decades of his contributions to Apple. The 2:48 video, Celebrating...
BUSINESS
The Verge

Apple shares memorial to Steve Jobs on 10th anniversary of his death

Apple is commemorating its co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs’ death with a new short film and a personal statement from the visionary tech executive’s family. Jobs passed away 10 years ago on October 5th, 2011, after a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer. The short film — which has currently...
ENTERTAINMENT
Apple Insider

Apple CEO Tim Cook pens letter in remembrance of Steve Jobs

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs' death, Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday penned a personal remembrance of the late tech guru that was shared in a letter to employees. Cook in the memo, obtained by Bloomberg, said today is a moment to celebrate Jobs' life and reflect...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Apple Insider

Steve Jobs wanted Dell to license Mac OS

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Tuesday is the 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs' passing and industry heavyweights are sharing stories about the late tech guru, with one tidbit from Michael Dell revealing a potential deal that could have reshaped history.
BUSINESS
Cult of Mac

Let’s close the doors on the Church of Steve Jobs

While Steve Jobs died 10 years ago today, he lives on as a way to criticize Apple’s current management. In some people’s misguided memories, Jobs did no wrong. Ever. And members of this reality-challenged group — let’s call it the Church of Steve Jobs — frequently post comments on social media like, “Apple would be so much better if Steve Jobs were still in charge.”
RELIGION
Macdaily News

Steve Jobs once threw a prototype iPhone across a room full of reporters

Months before Apple’s iPhone went on sale in June 2007, a little after Steve Jobs unveiled the “Jesus Phone” in January 2007, Apple’s CEO paid a visit to The Wall Street Journal‘s headquarters, packed more than two dozen editors and reporters to offer a sneak peek, when someone asked about its durability.
BUSINESS
Wired

Remembering Steve Jobs, 10 Years Later

The prudent thing to do would have been to write Steve Jobs’ obituary well ahead of his death. We all knew that he did not have much time. For almost a year, even while Apple stuck to the story—hoping against hope—that its cofounder and CEO would make it, the body of the world’s most iconic executive was telling a different story. It was saying goodbye, and so was he. My own farewell session had come earlier in the year, in the office he occupied on the fourth floor of One Infinite Loop, Apple’s headquarters at the time. Fellow journalist John Markoff and I had set up the meeting specifying no agenda, but all three of us knew it was about closure. It was the middle of the work day, and thousands of people were on campus, but not a single call or visitor interrupted our 90-minute conversation. As if he were already a ghost.
ECONOMY
sixcolors.com

A decade later, Steve Jobs is still paving Apple’s path to success

Time rolls forward, the past recedes, and it all starts to fade, doesn’t it? Ten years ago, Steve Jobs died, and at the time I pondered how he’d be remembered. In the intervening years, his most notable product–Apple itself–has risen to unimaginable levels of power and influence. The fact that...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Steve Jobs' daughter Eve Is Building Her Own Net Worth

Apple founder Steve Jobs would be proud of his youngest daughter, Eve Jobs, who is building her own net worth as a model and accomplished equestrian. Jobs, 23, recently had her debut as a runway model at Paris Fashion Week. During Coperni’s Spring 2022 show, Jobs strutted down the catwalk wearing a neon green mock turtleneck, platform flip-flops, a navy mini skirt, sunglasses, and an “Origami” handbag shaped a bit like the iPhone’s Photos app icon.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy