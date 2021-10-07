CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Peaky Blinders' Movie Will Begin Filming in 2023, Says Creator Steven Knight

By Matt Villei
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe series creator of the hit show Peaky Blinders has confirmed that the feature film that will close out the series is set to begin production in 2023. Along with this reveal, there have been a few updates regarding the upcoming sixth season of the show and its future beyond the Shelby family. Revealed by Variety, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight confirmed on Thursday when speaking at a panel during the BFI London Film Festival that the editing process for the sixth and final season of the popular British series is almost finished. The season is currently set to release in Spring 2022. After that, Knight will begin work on the feature film that will signal the end of the series.

collider.com

