Penn National's Stock Is Nearing The End Of A Pattern: What's Next?

Nio stock (NYSE: NIO) declined by almost 4% over the last week (five trading days) and also remains down by about 17% over the last month. While the sell-off is driven largely by macro factors, such as the Evergrande crisis in China and rising bond yields, there has actually been positive news on the business front for Nio. Nio recently posted stronger than expected delivery growth, with its EV sales standing at 24,439 units over Q3 2021, ahead of the upper end of the company’s guidance of 23,500 units and up almost 2x versus last year. The company also delivered a total of 10,628 vehicles in September, a monthly record and a year-over-year increase of 126%. These growth rates are particularly encouraging, as they come despite the ongoing chip shortage, which has hurt production across the auto industry. So is Nio stock likely to decline further, or are gains looking more likely? Going by historical performance, there is an equal chance of a rise or fall in Nio stock over the next month after declining by 17% over the last month (21 trading days). Check out our analysis Nio Stock Chance Of A Rise for more details.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO