Penn National's Stock Is Nearing The End Of A Pattern: What's Next?

By Tyler Bundy
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company received approval from the Minister of Canadian Heritage under the Investment Canada Act for its acquisition of theScore. Penn National is up 7.36% at $76.89 at publciaiton time. Penn National Daily Chart Analysis. Shares look to...

#Stock#Moving Average#Relative Strength Index#Highs And Lows#Penn National Gaming Inc#Penn#Canadian Heritage#Thescore#Publciaiton Time
