Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County seeks public input on current state of open spaces, recreational opportunities

By Chris Montcalmo
Nottingham MD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks is requesting input from residents to inform the 2022 Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan. A new online survey asks residents to share their opinions about the current state of open spaces and recreational opportunities in the County and to identify areas for improvement. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and is open until Monday, November 1.

