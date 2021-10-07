Fantasy Football Week 5 quarterback rankings: Where do Justin Fields, Trey Lance stack up?
With the Bears turning to Justin Fields as their starter moving forward and Jimmy Garoppolo dealing with a calf injury, Week 5 could be the first time all five first-round pick quarterbacks will start at the same time. This actually hasn't been a great start for this heralded rookie class, and if Lance does make the start Sunday against the Cardinals, he would be the highest ranked of them for me this week.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0