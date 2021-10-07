Falcons' Calvin Ridley: To sit out Week 5
Ridley won't travel with the Falcons to London for Sunday's game against the Jets due to a personal matter, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Along with Ridley, the Falcons will be without Russell Gage, who also won't make the trip due to an ankle injury. With his top two wide receivers out, Matt Ryan may just use his tight ends and running backs more than usual, but Atlanta's available wide receivers will be Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake and Frank Darby.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0