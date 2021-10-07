CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons' Calvin Ridley: To sit out Week 5

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidley won't travel with the Falcons to London for Sunday's game against the Jets due to a personal matter, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Along with Ridley, the Falcons will be without Russell Gage, who also won't make the trip due to an ankle injury. With his top two wide receivers out, Matt Ryan may just use his tight ends and running backs more than usual, but Atlanta's available wide receivers will be Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake and Frank Darby.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
USA Today

Falcons Week 4 injury report: A.J. Terrell in, Russell Gage out

The Atlanta Falcons will look for their second straight victory over an NFC East team on Sunday when they host the Washington Football Team. The oddsmakers over at Tipico have the Falcons as 1.5-point underdogs, but that didn’t stop the team from defeating New York in Week 3. On Friday,...
NFL
USA Today

Falcons Week 4 fantasy preview: Start 'em, sit 'em

Through the first three weeks, Falcons players have not been kind to fantasy owners. For a lot of people, Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts were selected in the first few rounds, but both have failed to live up to their draft statuses. On the bright side, Cordarrelle Patterson and Younghoe Koo have been producing thus far in 2021.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Press conference takeaways: Arthur Smith talks Calvin Ridley, urgency and injuries

Arthur Smith’s offense came alive in a way we’ve yet to see during his tenure as Falcons head coach, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to hold off the Washington Football Team. A major theme of Smith’s postgame press conference was the missed opportunities by his team, not just down the stretch but throughout the afternoon.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Yardbarker

Arthur Smith on Calvin Ridley: 'We Expect More'

The Atlanta Falcons dropped their game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, and star wide receiver Calvin Ridley dropped his share of passes as well. Ridley was targeted 13 times against Washington had finished the game with seven catches for 80 yards. His 53% catch rate was well below his career average of 65.9%.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons Air Attack Grounded without Ridley and Gage

The Atlanta Falcons boarded the plane for the long flight to London, England without key players including Calvin Ridley. The Falcons stated Ridley’s absence is due to a personal matter and no other information was made available. To make the situation worse, Atlanta’s number two receiver, Russell Gage is also out. Has anyone checked on the New York Jets’ whereabouts? Last week they beat the Tennessee Titans who were also missing their top two wide receivers.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Matt Ryan grades out as the best quarterback in the NFL for Week 4

The Falcons suffered a gut-wrenching loss, but it’s hard to blame Matt Ryan. According to PFF, he was the best quarterback in the NFL for Sunday’s slate of games:. PFF grades don’t tell the whole story, but Matt passed the eye test on Sunday. Ryan had a shaky start to 2021, but he did a good job pushing the ball down the field and hitting intermediate/deep routes against Washington. One thing that made a difference was Atlanta’s offensive line — Ryan was not under nearly as much pressure as he was in the first two weeks. The Falcons are going to need a repeat performance against the Jets in Week 5 in London.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Falcons Calvin Ridley#Jets
Daily Herald

Falcons top WR Ridley to miss Jets game for personal reasons

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Falcons leading receiver Calvin Ridley will not play in Sunday's game against the New York Jets in London for personal reasons. After Ridley was not present for Thursday's practice, the Falcons announced Ridley would not accompany the team to London 'œdue to a personal matter.'. 'œWe are...
NFL
92.9 The Game

Without Ridley are Falcons still favorites over the Jets?

The New York Jets just beat a Tennessee Titans team that were without its top two WRs (Julio Jones and A.J. Brown) and now face the Falcons in a similar situation. BetQL Analyst and You Better You Bet Host Nick Kostos shares his insight into the game and if he still favors the Falcons after the news of Ridley's absence.
NFL
numberfire.com

Falcons' Russell Gage (ankle) ruled out for Week 5

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (ankle) will not travel with the team to London for Sunday's Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets. The Falcons will be without Gage and Calvin Ridley (personal) for their matchup with the Jets across the pond. Olamide Zaccheaus will be the default WR1 for Matt Ryan, but Kyle Pitts should also see a larger target share. Tajae Sharpe and Christian Blake are behind Zaccheaus on the depth chart. Cordarrelle Patterson also figures to be more involved as a pass-catcher without Ridley and Gage available.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Today: Week 5 injuries, start/sit calls and fallout from Calvin Ridley's absence

Injuries are, obviously, always a factor in Fantasy Football, but the past few weeks have been especially brutal. Huge names like Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, A.J. Brown, Julio Jones and many more have missed time recently, and each of those players still has questions attached to him for Week 5. In today's roundup of the injury news from Wednesday's first practices of the week, I've got write-ups on 29 players with injury concerns this week -- and that isn't even counting Chris Carson, who looks very much at risk of missing tonight's game against the Rams.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Calvin Ridley not seen at Atlanta's Thursday practice

Per Michael Rothstein of ESPN, WR Calvin Ridley was absent from Atlanta's Thursday media section of practice with an unspecified issue. (Michael Rothstein on Twitter) Ridley being absent from Thursday's practice comes as a bit of surprise especially with him being active the day before. As of right now the reason why is unknown but HC Arthur Smith is expected to provide an update later in the day. For fantasy football purposes a Week 5 matchup vs the Jets would have been Ridley's best opportunity for a breakout performance and if active would put him firmly in the WR 1 range.
NFL
SportsGrid

Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage Ruled Out Sunday vs. Jets

Https://twitter.com/AroundTheNFL/status/1446185556929482773. The Falcons will head to London to take on the Jets this week, but they will be without their top two receivers. Gage will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury, while Ridley has been ruled out for personal reasons. The Falcons will be on bye next week, so both players will hopefully return in Week 7.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Calvin Ridley Out: Is backup Olamide Zaccheaus a fantasy starter?

With Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage sidelined, can Olamide Zaccheaus or any other Falcons wideout rise above the depth chart and step up for fantasy football managers in London Sunday morning (or rather, Sunday afternoon across the pond)?. Who is Olamide Zaccheaus?. Zaccheaus was a highly acclaimed receiver for the...
NFL
Alt 101.7

Calvin Ridley to Miss London Matchup Against Jets

Former Crimson Tide star and Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley will miss Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets due to an unknown personal matter. The Falcons take on the Jets in the NFL's annual London game on Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. CT (2:30 p.m. London time). After Ridley missed practice on Thursday afternoon, the team announced shortly after that both he and fellow receiver Russell Gage would not be making the trip across the pond.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy