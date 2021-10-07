Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Increases activity Thursday
Gibson (shin) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. Gibson is following his practice regimen from a week ago, only a day earlier each time, by following up Wednesday's DNP with limited work Thursday. He seems to be trending in the right direction for Sunday's game against the Saints, while backfield mate J.D. McKissic (ankle) bumped up from limited to full in the first two sessions of Week 5 prep. Friday's injury report will be telling for Gibson's availability and potential to play.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0