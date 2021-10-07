CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 former NBA players charged in multi-million dollar health care fraud scheme

Eighteen former NBA players have been indicted on charges that they allegedly defrauded the league’s health care plan of millions of dollars.

Manhattan federal prosecutors claim that the 18 former players and one of their family members took part in a “widespread scheme to defraud” the NBA’s health plan by submitting almost $4 million in “false and fraudulent” claims for services that had not actually been done.

Listed as the defendants in the indictment were Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Anthony Allen, Desiree Allen, Shannon Brown, William Bynum, Ronald Glen Davis, Christopher Douglas-Roberts a.k.a. “Supreme Bey,” Melvin Ely, Jamario Moon, Darius Miles, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Sebastian Telfair, Charles Watson, Jr., Antoine Wright and Anthony Wroten.

Prosecutors allege in an indictment that was unsealed on Thursday that the people charged received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

All 19 people were indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, reported CNN.

Prosecutors said at least 10 co-defendants agreed to pay one former player about $230,000 total in “kickbacks” in exchange for him providing them with fake invoices to help with their scheme.

