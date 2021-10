When bucks get their antlers stuck together, it actually could quickly wind up deadly. Thankfully two men stepped in for the save. Those two men were an officer for the DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation), and an area farmer. If not for them, the bucks could have been in the field they were found in until eventually, they passed away. With the antlers locked, the two deer would have had a very difficult time being mobile and finding food and water to survive.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO