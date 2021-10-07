Fantasy Football News and Analysis

Calvin Ridley will not make the trip to London for the upcoming game against the New York Jets due to a personal matter. (Atlanta Falcons on Twitter) FFToday's Take: The Falcons are playing the Jets in London this week but Atlanta will be doing so without arguably their best player on offense. We might see more usage for Cordarrelle Patterson who has been making the most of his limited usage during the first four weeks. Atlanta will also be without Russell Gage (ankle) leaving them short-handed at WR. Mike Davis, Patterson and TE Kyle Pitts are the viable fantasy options. The Falcons have a bye in Week 6.