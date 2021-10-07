FredHeads rejoice: Freddy’s testing out Chick-fil-A style drive-through system in Wichita
Anyone who’s been through the Chick-fil-A drive-through knows that it’s next-level amazing. As I detailed last August, no matter how long the line of cars waiting for chicken sandwiches at a Chick-fil-A drive through, there’s no need to panic because an army of teens clutching iPads and wearing headsets is conducting seamless choreography that will get you to front of the line in no time.www.kansas.com
Comments / 1