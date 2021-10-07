Morning Report: Two 49ers Land on PFF's First-Quarter All-Pro Team

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 7. With the page closed on Week 4, the NFL is officially a quarter of the way through the 2021 season. With four games in the books, Pro Football Focus evaluated which players have outperformed their counterparts to make up the first All-Pro list of the season. Landing on the inaugural list, the 49ers saw Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams get recognition among some of the league's best. Here's what Pro Football Focus lead NFL analyst Sam Monson had to say about the selections.