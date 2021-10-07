CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Morning Report: Two 49ers Land on PFF's First-Quarter All-Pro Team

SF
 5 days ago

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 7. With the page closed on Week 4, the NFL is officially a quarter of the way through the 2021 season. With four games in the books, Pro Football Focus evaluated which players have outperformed their counterparts to make up the first All-Pro list of the season. Landing on the inaugural list, the 49ers saw Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams get recognition among some of the league's best. Here's what Pro Football Focus lead NFL analyst Sam Monson had to say about the selections.

www.49ers.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
SF

Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Cardinals in Week 5

The 49ers will head back out on the road to State Farm Stadium for the team's second-straight divisional matchup. Taking on the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers will look to bounce back after two-consecutive losses at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, October 10. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Williams
SF

Four Downs: Biggest Challenge for Both 49ers, Cardinals in Week 5

The Arizona Cardinals are flying high as the lone undefeated team in the NFL heading into Week 5. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers have a tall task at hand as they look to regain their footing in the Week 5 divisional matchup. To preview Sunday's game, 49ers.com is joined by Cardinals senior writer Darren Urban to break down several storylines and the matchups to watch in the divisional showdown.
NFL
SF

49ers, Cardinals React to Trey Lance's First NFL Start

﻿Trey Lance﻿ got his first look at starting snaps on Sunday, and despite the loss, there was much to take away from his performance. Lance finished his outing against the Arizona Cardinals completing 15-of-29 passes for 192 yards and an interception that led to Arizona's first points of the day. He also added 89 yards on the ground on 16 attempts, the most by a 49ers quarterback in a single game since Colin Kaepernick rushed for 113 yards on 10 carries against the Miami Dolphins in 2016.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Pff#Rams#American Football#Pro Football Focus#The Arizona Cardinals
SF

Assessing Trey Lance's First Half vs. Cardinals

It was not the ideal start for ﻿Trey Lance﻿ or the 49ers to kick off Sunday's contest. The rookie's first three drives resulted in turnovers. The first, an overthrown pass intended for ﻿Travis Benjamin﻿ was intercepted by Cardinals safety Budda Baker on the rookie's opening drive. The second and third came by way of turnover on downs, but the latter was an encouraging drive overall.
NFL
SF

Morning Report: Recapping 49ers vs. Cardinals in Week 5

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 11. 49ers Get Aggressive in Trey Lance's First Start But Not Enough vs. Cards. The story going into Sunday was third-overall pick Trey Lance making his first start under center for the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional showdown against the Arizona Cardinals. While the rookie had some impressive moments, San Francisco's efforts weren't enough against the now-5-0 Cardinals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

How PFF graded Lance's first start in 49ers' loss to Cards

The 49ers' 17-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday wasn’t pretty but most importantly, the offense just couldn’t finish. Trey Lance had a few moments where he struggled in his first NFL start but he was able to move the ball down the field, just not consistently. The rookie completed 15 of his 29 attempts for 192 yards and threw one interception. He also was the leading rusher in the game, carrying the ball 16 times for 89 yards.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy