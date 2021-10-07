CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMass Amherst still investigating source of racist emails

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
AMHERST, Mass. — The University of Massachusetts is trying to determine whether racist emails sent to Black student organizations on the Amherst campus this semester are part of a larger white supremacist campaign.

Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said in an update to the campus community Wednesday that he is limited in what he can reveal about the methods of the investigation for fear of tipping off the perpetrator.

The university has hired a cybersecurity firm, Stroz Friedberg Digital Forensics, to investigate the source of the anonymous emails.

He says any information about the source will be turned over to law enforcement.

