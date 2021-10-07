New dog park, restaurant coming to Boathouse District

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dog lovers will soon have a new place to take their four-legged friends.

Bar K is breaking ground for its new dog park, bar, and restaurant concept in the Boathouse District.

“We are excited to get shovels in the ground and start moving dirt so we can bring the Bar K experience to the community of dogs and dog lovers in Oklahoma City,” said Dave Hensley, Founding Partner of Bar K.

Bar K was recently named “America’s Coolest” pet business by Pets+ Magazine.

The state-of-the-art facility is expected to open in the Boathouse District in Fall of 2022.

“In addition to being a world class water sports facility, the Boathouse District will now be a destination for dog lovers throughout the region as well,” said Tim Strange of Rose Rock Development. “Bar K is an experience that Oklahoma Citians are going to love!”

“This is an important milestone in activating the Boathouse District for even more people (and dogs) throughout the city,” says Mike Knopp, Executive Director of the Riversport Foundation. “Bar K shares our passion for building outdoor lifestyle, so we’re excited about this partnership.”

After the groundbreaking ceremony at 9 a.m. on Oct. 16, there will be a Dogtober party, which will feature an off-leash dog park and popup bar, and tons of activities for dogs.

