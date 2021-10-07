CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lee Curtis critcises plastic surgery for “wiping out beauty”

By Beth Webb
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Lee Curtis has spoken out against plastic surgery and people’s “obsession with filtering” as she believes that it erases beauty. The Halloween actor was asked about the subject in a recent interview, which referenced her past experience with plastic surgery and consequent relationship with addiction. “It didn’t work,” she...

