One of the last big remaining questions for the Rockets going into the season is who starts at small forward. Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Christian Wood, and Daniel Theis are all locks entering the season to be starters and the only question remaining is that fifth spot. Houston is essentially debating between a three-guard rotation with Eric Gordon or more of a traditional look with Jae’Sean Tate on the wings. If you’ve followed this team over the last several years, this storyline may not be new to you.

