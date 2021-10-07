Celtics' Al Horford: Will play back-to-backs

Horford will participate in back-to-backs this season, Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican reports. In the modern NBA, anyone over 35 years old is certainly a candidate to sit out back-to-backs, but there are no plans for Horford to do so. It still hasn't been confirmed whether or not he'll start, but either way, he should consistently see minutes in the upper-20s. Over the past three seasons between Boston, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City, the veteran has averaged 13.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.9 combined blocks-plus-steals.