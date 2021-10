What's your thought on Marko Simonovic? I haven't seen summer league play, except for highlights. He certainly seems better than Bagaric or Tarlac. Based on his physical stature he appears to be in the same mold such as Markkanen or Porzingis or even Bargnani but of course with less talent - lanky power forwards with not so much inside game that can stroke. Does Simonovic have any Detlef Schrempf in him? Schrempf was fun to watch. I don't watch enough NBA these days to really compare Simonovic with guys like Jokic or Nurkic out of many others; that's why I'm digging back in time to see whom would be best comparable to Simonovic's skill sets in his early stages of his career? Oh, and I suppose Brit Luol Deng would be considered a four in today's NBA, too!

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO