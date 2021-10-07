CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Six Pack: Michigan vs. Nebraska, Penn State vs. Iowa among best Week 6 college football picks

By Tom Fornelli
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most critical things any gambler can do is study their results objectively to find flaws in the process, or perhaps some advantages of which they weren't already aware. It's essential to be honest with yourself, and that's why I have accepted the fact that my numbers on Southern Miss are wrong. After losing on the Eagles for a second time this season, I've thrown them in the garbage bin, never to be heard from in this space again.

NBC News

Why Southwest Airlines could be vulnerable to mass disruptions

Southwest Airlines passengers faced more travel woes Monday as hundreds of flights were canceled in a major disruption that began over the weekend and has led to more than 2,000 flight cancellations. More than 360 flights had been canceled as of Monday afternoon and another nearly 1,000 delayed, according to...
INDUSTRY
The Hill

GOP lawmakers introduce measure in support of Columbus Day

A pair of House Republicans introduced a measure in support of the federally recognized Columbus Day holiday amid efforts largely on the left to promote Indigenous Peoples Day instead. The resolution from GOP Reps. Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.) and Mark Amodei (Nev.) formally expresses support for recognition of the explorer Christopher...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Three economists at US universities share Nobel prize

The 2021 Nobel Prize for economics was awarded on Monday to three U.S.-based economists, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced. Half of the prize was awarded to David Card, a Canadian-born professor at the University of California, Berkeley, for his contributions to labor economics. Card in the 1990s conducted...
COLLEGES
The Hill

Navy engineer, wife accused of espionage plot

A Navy employee and his wife were arrested on Saturday for selling data on the design of nuclear-powered warships for almost a year to an individual they believed to be a foreign government representative but was in fact an undercover FBI agent. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana Toebbe,...
MILITARY
Reuters

Amazon to take team-wise approach on remote work policy

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will let individual teams decide for how many days corporate employees would be expected to work from office in a week, Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said in a message to employees on Monday. Earlier, Amazon's policy required for employees to return to...
BUSINESS

