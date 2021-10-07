The Six Pack: Michigan vs. Nebraska, Penn State vs. Iowa among best Week 6 college football picks
One of the most critical things any gambler can do is study their results objectively to find flaws in the process, or perhaps some advantages of which they weren't already aware. It's essential to be honest with yourself, and that's why I have accepted the fact that my numbers on Southern Miss are wrong. After losing on the Eagles for a second time this season, I've thrown them in the garbage bin, never to be heard from in this space again.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0