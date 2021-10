The Bengals' defense has been much improved this season. Some of their success has to do with free agent additions like Larry Ogunjobi, Trey Hendrickson and Chidobe Awuzie. It can also be attributed to health. DJ Reader is fully healthy after playing in just five games last season due to a quad injury. He has 14 tackles and one sack. He's also drew multiple holding penalties and made life tough on opposing quarterbacks.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO