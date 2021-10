The Securities and Exchange Commission continues to investigate the stablecoin-focused crypto company Circle, according to a regulatory filing from October 4. As spotted by CoinDesk reporter Danny Nelson, Circle first received what it called an "investigative subpoena" from the SEC's Division of Enforcement back in July. The subpoena was first disclosed in an S-4 filing dated August 6 and submitted to the agency by Circle as part of its bid to go public via a special-purpose acquisition vehicle, or SPAC. Much of the coverage at the time focused on Circle's stated plan to become a kind of bank.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO