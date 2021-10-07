MnDOT announces availability of $6.2 million for Greater Minnesota community project grants
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota communities, schools and their partners are invited to apply for funding on local projects that will enhance transportation goals. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the $6.2 million in federal funding is being made available via the Transportation Alternatives program in Greater Minnesota. Each region has a sub-targeted fund of $700,000 for southcentral and southwest Minnesota.www.keyc.com
Comments / 0