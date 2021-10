GREEN BAY - It’s going to take the early part of this week for the Green Bay Packers to get over their victory late Sunday night at San Francisco thanks to a little jet lag. The Packers didn’t return from the West Coast until early Monday morning. Coach Matt LaFleur, a little bleary-eyed, opened his news conference later in the day wondering aloud what time it was before confirming that, yes, it was still Monday.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO