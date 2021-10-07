This Is The Longest Your Leftovers Should Be In The Freezer

While meal prep can be a huge time saver during the week, the task can actually still take a ton of time if you do not make good use of your ingredients or create a meal prep plan. Another area of meal prep falter can be creating only a couple of dishes that can be tiring to eat after consuming them too many days in a row. However, putting your freezer to good use and rethinking how you prepare food and store it, can open up tons of more options for easy meals every day of the week. Though some people think of meal prep as one-dish meals like casseroles that can quickly be reheated straight from the freezer, you can create entirely new meals each night when you carefully choose your ingredients for the week.

