CeraVe brightens nighttime skincare routines with new chemical exfoliator

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. You may not remember your first pimple or the first time your skin stung from dryness, but you (or your parents) most likely sought out remedies to fix the problem at the time. Your search may have yielded a zit-stopping face wash in one hand and an ultra-hydrating moisturizer in the other and given yourself a staredown in the mirror, determined to perfect your skin. OK, it may not have been quite as dramatic as that. But in any case, there was most likely a turning point when you decided to take your skin’s health into your own hands (literally or figuratively). And now, you may wonder when you’re supposed to teach your child the same skills you learned.

KIDS ・ 14 DAYS AGO