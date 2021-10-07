CeraVe brightens nighttime skincare routines with new chemical exfoliator
NEW YORK — Therapeutic skincare brand CeraVe has announced the launch of its new Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment, a gentle and effective chemical exfoliating serum formulated to help brighten skin, boost hydration and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The addition of the new AHA serum treatment expands the brand’s line of anti-aging products, each formulated with skin renewing and hydrating ingredients to help improve the look of visible signs of skin aging, while helping to restore the skin’s barrier with essential ceramides.www.chaindrugreview.com
