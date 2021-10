United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the United States currently has no plans to ban cryptocurrencies or Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Powell's Statements On Crypto: During Thursday's Oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's Pandemic Response hearing, Powell told U.S. Rep. Ted Budd that he will not take an approach similar to the one taken by China. The hearing follows the recent strengthening of China's cryptocurrency ban.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO