Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne’s Downtown LA Hotspot Caldo Verde Hopes to Open October 15

It’s been a long and winding road for Caldo Verde and Cara Cara, the dual restaurant and lounge properties at the Downtown LA Proper Hotel, but now the end — or, rather, the beginning — is here. The two highly anticipated projects from Los Angeles restaurant veterans Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne will open for service next week, capping off a tumultuous series of turns that have taken years to navigate. Thankfully, two of LA’s best and most celebrated operators never gave up.